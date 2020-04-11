ERNAKULAM: Kerala reported one covid-19 death on Saturday, as per the state health department. The state's death toll is currently at three.

The 71-year-old Puducherry native died in Pariyaram Medical College in Kerala's Kannur district.

The patient died before the state could fully trace the origin of virus in him. He had no travel history but had attended several familial events before developing fever and was admitted to the hospital on 27 March, according to the hospital.

He had developed pneumonia, his kidneys were not working, and was on ventilator support for the last two weeks, the hospital said.

The development comes at a time when the state was said to be turning the corner and flattening its infection curve. The state has asked the Centre not to relax the lockdown fearing a surge in cases again.

The state has 238 covid-19 patients undergoing treatment. But 124 patients have recovered so far -- the highest in India. At 364 total recorded cases, Kerala's death rate has been one of the lowest in the country. Two people who died previously had comorbidities.