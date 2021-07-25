Kerala has reported two more cases of Zika virus, pushing the total tally to 48, informed state Health Minister Veena George on Sunday. She said two more people had been diagnosed with the Zika virus in the state. "With this, a total of 48 Zika virus cases have been reported in the state," George said.

The state had reported two cases on Saturday. Till yesterday (24 July), five cases were active. In a statement, the state government on Saturday informed that a 42 year-old woman from Kumarapuram in Thiruvananthapuram and a 30 year-old woman from Kottarakkara in Kollam were the ones who had tested positive for the virus.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. None of the infected patients had been admitted in the hospital and they all were stable, the release said.

On 22 July, the state had reported three cases of Zika. "Three more persons have tested positive for the Zika virus in Kerala. The total number of Zika virus cases in the state is 44," George's Office had informed.

Earlier, the health minister had said that the activities against the disease, like fogging for mosquitoes, would be intensified in the affected areas. She said that the state had developed a micro plan and had decided to intensify the rector control activities and conduct fogging.

"Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation has intensified activities and the district administration will also be part of it and coordinating all the departments. They will do fogging for the next 7 days," the minister had said.

"A control room has started functioning from the DMO office which will operate round the clock. People can contact the control room regarding information or doubts about the Zika Virus," she had said.

The first case of the virus was confirmed in Kerala on July 9.

