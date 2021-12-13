NEW DELHI : Kerala resident doctors on Monday pledged their support to the striking PG medicos at Govt Medical College.

The resident doctors said they are extending their support to striking PG medicos as the state government is postponing counselling of junior doctors for various reasons and they have been working without any help for more than a year.

“We've reached our breaking points, pandemic is an excuse for delayed exams. The resident doctors said the state government has postponed counselling for various reasons and they have been working without junior doctors for a year," the resident doctors said.

The stand-off between the postgraduate medicos and the Kerala government is continued for the past 10 days as the Pinarayi Vijayan government is not willing for talks unless the medicos end their strike. The medicos have also reiterated that unless their demands are met they will not call off the strike.

With 2,000 PG medicos on strike, the functioning of the government medical college hospitals has been severely hit and surgeries in many hospitals are being postponed.

With the junior doctors not coming to work, the senior doctors and the house surgeons are bearing the brunt of a heavy workload. As a result, the senior doctors and house surgeons have pledged their support to the striking medicos and have urged the state government to settle the strike at the earliest.

