Tourists coming to Kerala will now be able to savour delicious local cuisine while sitting in the comfort of their cars as the state Tourism Department launched in-car dining to boost tourism and also to meet the challenges of Covid-19.

The restaurants run by Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) across the state will cater to tourists with in-car dining.

To know how it feels like dining in a car, Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas himself had his favourite dishes sitting inside his car.

"The in-car dining is a project designed to give a boost to Kerala tourism sector hit badly by Covid-19. To revive we are launching this project by which tourists coming to Kerala will be able to use this service. Amid Covid-19 pandemic, instead of dining inside a restaurant and mingling with the crowd, such a project will also ensure safety," said Riyas

Kayamkulam MLA U Pratibha also joined the minister during the launch of the project.

This venture comes at a time when tourism, which is a mainstay of Kerala that contributes to 11 per cent to state SDP, incurred loss due to Covid-19.

To overcome the crisis, the Kerala government also has mooted the idea of complete vaccinated tourism and also to find new tourism destinations.

The Tourism Minister said the state has initiated a project in which a new destination will be identified in every Panchayat. There are also projects in the pipeline to develop new heritage and pilgrim tourism destinations to attract maximum domestic travellers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

