After withdrawing Covid restrictions on weekend, the Kerala government on Tuesday decided to restore Saturdays as working days. "All employees are instructed to report for duty (on Saturdays) accordingly," said an order issued by the Disaster Management Department.

On 4 August, all government offices, quasi government, public sector units, companies, autonomous bodies and commissions were allowed to work from Monday to Friday with full attendance.

"After assessing the present COVID-19 scenario and the restrictions imposed in the State to contain the same, the government is pleased to restore Saturdays also as working days, wherever applicable," the order added.

Kerala's daily Covid count has come down sharply in the last few days. On Monday, Kerala reported 15,058 new cases, almost half of what the state was recording just a week ago. The daily new cases for few days were in 25-32,000 range, accounting for nearly 70% of total cases recorded in the country.

On 9 September, the Union Health Ministry said that nearly 68% of total Covid cases in the last 7 days were from Kerala. During a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 43,263 coronavirus cases were reported in last 24 hours, over 32,000 were from Kerala.

“Almost 68% of total cases in last week from Kerala. Overall declining trend is a little less than 50% which was there in 1st wave. We are are still witnessing second surge, it's not over," Bhushan had said.

Even though Kerala reported highest number of infection, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended the government's handling of the pandemic situation, saying the mortality rate in the state was still among the lowest in the country and that nobody had died due shortage of oxygen.

