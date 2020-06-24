Kerala on Wednesday rolled back its controversial direction that all expats, before flying into the state from Thursday onwards, should produce a certificate that shows they tested negative for covid-19. Instead of the certificates, it said that wearing personal protective equipment or PPE kits during air travel should suffice.

All returning expats should wear N95 masks, face shield and glove, the state’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Returnees from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, where the infections are higher than other Gulf countries, should wear PPE kits, said Vijayan. However, he added those returning from the United Arab Emirates, where flights have availed testing facilities before boarding, should still carry covid-19 negative certificates.

The decision to rollback on the direction is a face saving move by the ruling communist government. The demand for such certificates had caused major political backlash and protests, not to mention the wrath of the state’s three million strong diaspora network who saw it as a ploy to stall the influx of returnees. However, the fate of the direction was almost sealed when it was deemed as impractical by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.

Announcing the decision, Vijayan launched a strong defense on his part, saying that he only wanted to avoid creating a “super-spreader event in the flights"— as those not exposed to the virus would be infected on the plane, eventually increasing the caseload in the state.

Almost 69% of the state’s active cases are returnees from foreign countries testing positive, he said. Kerala has 3,063 total confirmed cases, and 1,691 active cases. The active cases are increasing by around 500 every five days currently, coinciding with the massive influx of returning expats. On Wednesday alone, 72 flights carrying 14,058 passengers were given permission to arrive in Kerala— except one, all of them coming from Gulf countries, Vijayan said.

“When we moved to make screening mandatory, a section of the people spread misinformation, tried to provoke the diaspore community and turn them against the government. Government was clear on one thing from day one. All interested to return are welcomed in Kerala. Government never went back from that policy. No flight was cancelled. Nobody was stopped from returning," said Vijayan.

Still, he said, the government is not willing to drop the guard. All returnees will be screened at the airports and subjected to antibody tests. If they tested positive, they will be subjected to further tests. If they test negative, they should go into 14-days quarantine, he said.

The rollback on the testing criteria shall result in an explosion in the influx of returnees to Kerala, who were until now waiting for some clarity from the government. A total of 543 flights have already reached Kerala so far, carrying tens of thousands of returning expats— 335 of them chartered flights and 208 as part of India’s official repatriation mission, ‘Vande Bharat’. So far, a total of 1014 flights are given permission and before 30 June, 462 chartered flights will reach the state.

