The rollback on the testing criteria shall result in an explosion in the influx of returnees to Kerala, who were until now waiting for some clarity from the government. A total of 543 flights have already reached Kerala so far, carrying tens of thousands of returning expats— 335 of them chartered flights and 208 as part of India’s official repatriation mission, ‘Vande Bharat’. So far, a total of 1014 flights are given permission and before 30 June, 462 chartered flights will reach the state.