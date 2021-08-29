Kerala is going to introduce a revised Covid-19 testing strategy as the virus cases surge, said state health minister Veena George.

“Guidelines have been issued based on the vaccination status in the districts. More people will be screened to know the exact extent of the spread of the disease in the community," said George.

"The Covid spread will be assessed in all the districts based on sentinel and random samples. All the districts would take random samples to find out any new clusters of Covid outbreaks," she added.

The minister said that in districts where over 80% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least the first dose, RTPCR is recommended for individuals with any symptoms like mild sore throat, cough, and diarrhoea.

“Antigen testing will be conducted at this location as part of Sentinel Surveillance. This test is performed on people with high social contact such as shops, malls, offices, institutions, and transit sites," said the health minister.

"Antigen will also be sufficient for a random test to assess the disease status in the district. The old system will continue in local government areas where the first dose of the vaccine is given below 80 per cent," she added.

George directed that the collected samples should be sent to the labs without delay and the positive and negative results should be uploaded as soon as possible.

"Strict action will be taken against the labs which do against this. District health department officers will check the quality of Antigen and RTPCR test kits," she added.

Covid situation in state

Kerala detected 29,836 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, after reporting over 30,000 infections for four straight days, as per data by the state health department. This has taken the cumulative caseload to 40,07,408.

In addition to this, 75 more people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll due to Covid in Kerala to 20,541.

As many as 22,088 people have been cured of the infection since Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 37,73,754 and the number of active cases to 2,12,566.

The test positivity rate rose closer to 19.67% as 1,51,670 samples were tested in 24 hours. So far, 3,12,75,313 crore samples have been tested.

Among districts, Thrissur recorded the most number of cases at 3,965, followed by Kozhikode (3,548), Malappuram (3,190), Ernakulam (3,178), Palakkad (2,816), Kollam (2,266), Thiruvananthapuram (2,150), Kottayam (1,830), Kannur (1,753), Alappuzha (1,498), Pathanamthitta (1,178), Wayanad (1,002) and Idukki 962.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.