ERNAKULAM: Kerala on Monday revoked some of the relaxations it had granted earlier today, in line with the staggered easing of lockdown, after the Centre rapped it for gross violation of norms.

The central government criticised Kerala's move to allow resumption of operations at micro-and-small-scale industries within municipal limits, restaurants, book shops, motor vehicle repair shops, barbershops, among others, in seven districts that are not hotspots. It was also unhappy about public buses plying in the cities.

Kerala has 14 districts.

Having extended the national lockdown to 3 May, the Centre had allowed staggered opening up of crucial economic activities, effective 20 April, to help out the general populace and businesses.

In a set of guidelines issued last week, the home ministry had said “these activities will be operationalised based on strict compliance to existing lockdown guidelines," adding that states would be required to ensure that all precautions with regard to social distancing were followed.

It had also said if any new area was added to the list of containment zones, the relaxed guidelines would be suspended until the area was declared covid-19 free.

Hours after Kerala's move, a spokesperson of the Union home ministry tweeted that the state "has allowed the opening of activities, prohibited under Consolidated Revised Guidelines on #Lockdown2 measures, issued by MHA on 15.04.2020 to fight #COVID19." The tweet had attached a 19 April letter sent to Kerala's chief secretary Tom Jose on the matter, advising the state to comply with the orders "without any dilution".

"It is observed that the GoK has allowed opening of activities which are prohibited in the aforesaid order dated 12.04.2020 of MHA," read the letter. "Such additional activities allowed by GoK, inter alia, includes opening of local workshops, barber shops, restaurants, book stores, MSMEs in municipal limits, bus travel in the cities/towns for shorter distance (up to 60km), two passengers in the backseat of four wheeler, pillion riding on scooters. This amounts to dilution of guidelines issued by MHA and violation of MHA order dated 15th April 2020 issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005," it said.

The southern state has since then rolled back some of the relaxations. "Keeping in mind Kerala's special situation (the state's recovery rate has crossed 67% as of Sunday), we had asked for some relaxations to the union home secretary and he had asked us to send a letter for it. We will do that," Jose told reporters.

Referring to Sunday's letter, he said, "It is not a notice (as it is not confrontational). We do everything after discussing it with the union home ministry. This is a joint operation." "Selection of hotspots is a scientific decision, But it is also a dynamic issue, each day it can change," he added.

State tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran denied that lockdown guidelines were diluted, reported news channel NDTV. "We have given relaxations in accordance with the Centre''s guidelines. I think there is some misunderstanding based on which the Centre has sought an explanation. Once we give an explanation, it will all be sorted out. The Centre and the state have the same stand with regard to the fight against the pandemic. There is no contradiction in the stand taken. It's just a misunderstanding, we will clear it," Surendran said, the channel reported.

