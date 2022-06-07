Forked Fanwort, also known as 'mullan payal,' is a South American plant that is commonly used in aquariums. It belongs to the family of Red Cabomba. The Forked Fanwort blossoms are thought to have entered the Avala Pandi river by accident or as a result of a careless mistake by some residents who discarded the aquarium plant in the stream. However, as with any invasive species, it has prospered and displaced native aquatic plants.