Kerala river turns pink: Anand Mahindra is in awe, but experts wary of damage in biodiversity2 min read . 01:16 PM IST
Anand Mahindra is in awe of a Kerala river near Kozhikode that has turned pink. Beautiful pink-colored Forked Fanwort flowers adorn a water body in God's own nation, according to photos that have gone viral on social media. The photos show a large stretch of vivid pink covering almost as far as the eye can see.
Anand Mahindra shared a picture of the Kerala river and wrote, “I’m not surprised to hear that tourists are flocking to the village. It lifts my spirits & sense of optimism just looking at this photo. I’m making this my new screensaver and naming it the “River of Hope"."
Interestingly, this is not the first time the pictures of the “pink" Kerala river are being circulated across social media platforms. The pictures were earlier shared on social media in November 2021, when news agency ANI shared the beautiful scene by sharing some images and tweeted: “Kerala: Forked Fanwort blooms in Kozhikode; people visit to see flowers of the aquatic plant."
The place soon became a tourist destination. And, many of the people who visited the river plucked Forked Fanwort flowers and took those home. However, biologists cautioned people against doing so as it could cause a lot of damage to the local ecosystem.
Forked Fanwort, also known as 'mullan payal,' is a South American plant that is commonly used in aquariums. It belongs to the family of Red Cabomba. The Forked Fanwort blossoms are thought to have entered the Avala Pandi river by accident or as a result of a careless mistake by some residents who discarded the aquarium plant in the stream. However, as with any invasive species, it has prospered and displaced native aquatic plants.
TV Sajeev, senior principal scientist of Kerala Forest Research Institute, advised that the beauty it has given to water bodies should not be celebrated (KFFRI).
“The plant will spread in the water bodies across the state, choking them as well as the drainage canals. It requires a huge amount of oxygen to grow and that could badly affect freshwater biodiversity. The water quality would also be affected," DowntoEarth quoted him as saying.
Meanwhile, one Twitter user lauded Anand Mahindra for converting “any type of meaningful/beautiful messages into ‘hope’."
