Kerala rolls out 'bio-bubble' model to revive tourism. Check details

"Bio-bubbles" are sanitized, safe and secure environments and people within them who are likely to come into contact with tourists are vaccinated. Only COVID-vaccinated staff will handle tourists from the time they arrive in the state right up to their destination. The model is said to create protective layers of mostly inoculated service. According to Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas, the protective ring of the "bio-bubble" will ensure that tourists landing in any airport in Kerala are met with only vaccinated ground staff.