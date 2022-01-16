OPEN APP
Kerala: 12 crore lottery brings splash of color in painting worker's life
A painting worker from Kerala's Kottayam recently hit jackpot after winning the state government's Christmas-New Year bumper lottery's first prize carrying 12 crore. 

Sadanandan, a native Kudayampadi near Aymanam, bought the lottery ticket from a vendor on Sunday morning – a few hours before the lucky draw took place in Thiruvananthapuram. 

"I bought the prize-winning ticket from Selvan (lottery vendor) this morning when I went to the nearby market for buying meat," Sadandandan, who has been a painting worker for the last 50 years, told reporters. 

He said he wants to use the amount for arranging better living condition for his children – Saneesh and Sanjay.

The ticket price for the Christmas bumper was 300. This lottery also carries a second prize of 3 crore (to be given to sic tickets) and the third prize of 60 lakh (to be given to six tickets).

According to local news reports, the lottery department had printed 24 lakh tickets initially. After they were sold out, the tickets were printed again twice – first nine lakh and then 8.34 lakh.

Prior to this, a Kerala auto driver had in September 2021 won the prize of 12 crore in lottery after Onam. 

 

