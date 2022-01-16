Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Kerala: 12 crore lottery brings splash of color in painting worker's life

Kerala: 12 crore lottery brings splash of color in painting worker's life

Sadanandan and his wife hold the lottery ticket
1 min read . 08:06 PM IST Livemint

  • The ticket price for the Christmas bumper was 300
  • The man said he wants to use the amount for arranging better living condition for his children

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A painting worker from Kerala's Kottayam recently hit jackpot after winning the state government's Christmas-New Year bumper lottery's first prize carrying 12 crore. 

A painting worker from Kerala's Kottayam recently hit jackpot after winning the state government's Christmas-New Year bumper lottery's first prize carrying 12 crore. 

Sadanandan, a native Kudayampadi near Aymanam, bought the lottery ticket from a vendor on Sunday morning – a few hours before the lucky draw took place in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Sadanandan, a native Kudayampadi near Aymanam, bought the lottery ticket from a vendor on Sunday morning – a few hours before the lucky draw took place in Thiruvananthapuram. 

"I bought the prize-winning ticket from Selvan (lottery vendor) this morning when I went to the nearby market for buying meat," Sadandandan, who has been a painting worker for the last 50 years, told reporters. 

"I bought the prize-winning ticket from Selvan (lottery vendor) this morning when I went to the nearby market for buying meat," Sadandandan, who has been a painting worker for the last 50 years, told reporters. 

He said he wants to use the amount for arranging better living condition for his children – Saneesh and Sanjay.

He said he wants to use the amount for arranging better living condition for his children – Saneesh and Sanjay.

The ticket price for the Christmas bumper was 300. This lottery also carries a second prize of 3 crore (to be given to sic tickets) and the third prize of 60 lakh (to be given to six tickets).

The ticket price for the Christmas bumper was 300. This lottery also carries a second prize of 3 crore (to be given to sic tickets) and the third prize of 60 lakh (to be given to six tickets).

According to local news reports, the lottery department had printed 24 lakh tickets initially. After they were sold out, the tickets were printed again twice – first nine lakh and then 8.34 lakh.

According to local news reports, the lottery department had printed 24 lakh tickets initially. After they were sold out, the tickets were printed again twice – first nine lakh and then 8.34 lakh.

Prior to this, a Kerala auto driver had in September 2021 won the prize of 12 crore in lottery after Onam. 

Prior to this, a Kerala auto driver had in September 2021 won the prize of 12 crore in lottery after Onam. 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!