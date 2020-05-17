ERNAKULAM : From flattening the curve to just 16 active cases two weeks ago, Kerala's active number of cases crossed 100 again on Sunday with more people who returned from interstate and international travel testing positive.

Kerala reported 14 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total tally of active cases to 101, according to a statement from the state's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. There are no fresh recoveries on Sunday, it said.

Of the fresh cases, two are returnees from foreign countries, ten came back from other states and the rest one is a health worker in Kollam district, said Vijayan. So far, 497 people recovered in the state, it said.

Four of them are in Malappuram district, two each in Kannur, Palakkad and Kozhikode, and one each in Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kasargod. Seven of them returned from Tamil Nadu and three from Maharashtra.

There are 61,855 people under home observation in Kerala as of now, and 674 in hospital isolation. The state added one more hotspot on Sunday, increasing the list of containment zones to 23.

