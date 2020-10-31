Kerala's beaches now set to welcome visitors from tomorrow

Tourism stakeholders also feel that the reopening of the beaches along with the hill stations would instill a renewed energy in the state holiday industry. "The decision to reopen beaches after hill station is a welcome move by the state government. It will give a renewed energy and boost to the beach properties like hotels and resorts there. It is also a solace to a large number of domestic families who like to spend their evenings in beaches and reduce their stress in this critical period,"E M Najeeb, senior vice president, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) told PTI.