Thiruvananthapuram: With no COVID-19 positive cases in Thiruvananthapuram currently, the city has been removed from the list of hotspots. The other places in the state which have zero coronavirus case are - Alappuzha, Thrissur and Wayanad districts.

According to the state health department, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kerala is 481, out of which 123 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the state. At present, a total of 20,301 persons are under surveillance in various districts of the state, with 19,812 quarantined at their homes.

The Kerala government favoured 'partial' coronovirus lockdown in the state till May 15 and sought aspecial financial package from the Centre for various sectors, including rehabilitation of expatriates who wish to return, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 29,435. The death toll went up to 934, showed the numbers released from Health Ministry.

