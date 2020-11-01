Kerala's coronavirus tally touches 4.27 lakh; 7,025 new cases added

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala on Sunday recorded 7,025 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 65 health workers, pushing the total number of those infected by the virus in the state to 4.27 lakh.

The state also saw 28 related deaths, taking the toll to 1,512. "Out of those infected today, 85 reached the state from outside while 6,163 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 712 is yet to be traced," state Health Minister K K Shailja said in a release.

Meanwhile, the results of 8,511 patients have come out negative, taking the number of those cured in the state to 3.48 lakh. "Currently, there are 89,675 active cases in the state and at least 2,93,622 people are under observation. The state has tested 50,010 samples in the last 24 hours," Minister noted. Twenty two regions have been removed from the category of hotspots while seven have been added to the list, taking its total number to 671.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via