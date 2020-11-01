Kerala's coronavirus tally touches 4.27 lakh; 7,025 new cases added

Meanwhile, the results of 8,511 patients have come out negative, taking the number of those cured in the state to 3.48 lakh. "Currently, there are 89,675 active cases in the state and at least 2,93,622 people are under observation. The state has tested 50,010 samples in the last 24 hours," Minister noted. Twenty two regions have been removed from the category of hotspots while seven have been added to the list, taking its total number to 671.