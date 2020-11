Kerala's Covid-19 caseload crosses 5.55 lakh, toll goes past 2000 mark

The total case load has climbed to 5,55,313, while the recoveries touched 4,88,437 with 6,719 people getting cured and 66,856 are presently under treatment

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 5,772 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the total caseload to over 5.55 lakh, as the toll crossed the 2000 mark with 25 more fatalities, In the last 24 hours, 60,210 samples were tested, as the test positivity rate touched 9.59 per cent.

So far, 58,09,226 samples have been sent for testing. Of the positive cases, 53 are health workers, 91 had come from outside the state and 4,989 were infected through contact, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

So far, 58,09,226 samples have been sent for testing. Of the positive cases, 53 are health workers, 91 had come from outside the state and 4,989 were infected through contact, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

The total case load has climbed to 5,55,313, while the recoveries touched 4,88,437 with 6,719 people getting cured and 66,856 are presently under treatment. While three districts-- Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikode accounted for over 700 cases, the northernmost Kasaragod accounted for the least number of cases 104, the minister said in a press release.

The toll mounted to 2,022 with 25 covid related deaths. As many as 3,18,079 people are under observation, including 16,330 in hospitals. Six new areas were included in the hotspot list, while three places were deleted.

