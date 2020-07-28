With covid-19 infection spreading widely, Kerala's total cases crossed 20000-mark on Tuesday. Nearly half of them are active patients.

The state has 10,093 active patients and 10,728 people recovered so far. It recorded 1,167 new cases on Tuesday, the highest daily hike. Of them, 888 were through local transmission. In 55 cases, the source of infection is unknown. The state also reported four deaths on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 67. The figures were announced by the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

Notably, while it took four months for Kerala's active cases to go past 1000 cases, it took only about one and half months (52 days) for the cases to breach the 10000-mark.

Also, in a marked shift from previous stages, the bulk of the daily cases are coming from local transmission currently rather than from international and interstate travellers. More than 70% of the current active cases are from local transmission, from single digits since early May.

The biggest city and the capital, Thiruvananthapuram, remains the most infected region. The state is also seeing a spike in infections among health workers, with 33 cases reported on Tuesday alone.

Kerala also has 1,50,716 persons under surveillance, 9,818 of them hospitalised and the rest at their homes. As many as 1,343 people were admitted to the hospital today.

The state has tested 19,140 samples in the last 24 hours. Till now, a total of 7,09,348 samples have been sent for testing and the results of 6,596 samples are yet to come. Of the 1,16,418 samples collected from high exposure groups part of Sentinel Surveillance, 1,13,073 samples were negative. Currently, there are 486 hotspots.

