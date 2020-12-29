OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala's Covid-19 death toll crosses 3,000-mark; caseload near 7.5 lakh
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja speaks to media in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (ANI photo)
Kerala's Covid-19 death toll crosses 3,000-mark; caseload near 7.5 lakh

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 09:09 PM IST PTI

5,887 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours; the positivity rate has touched 9.53%

Thiruvananthapuram: The death toll due to COVID-19 crossed the 3,000 mark in Kerala with the addition of 24 more deaths on Tuesday as 5,887 new cases were recorded, taking the virus caseload to almost 7.5 lakh.

As many as 5,029 people have been cured of the infection, pushing the total recoveries to 6,81,397.

Presently 64,861 people are undergoing treatment for the disease. So far, 7,49,449 people have been infected by the virus.

In the last 24 hours, 61,778 samples have been tested, while 77,89,764 specimens have been sent for testing so far, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release here.

The positivity rate has touched 9.53 per cent.

Among the districts, Kottayam accounted for 777 new cases, Ernakulam 734, Thrissur 649 and Malappuram 610. Twenty-four deaths in the past few days has been confirmed due to COVID, following which the toll hasclimbed to 3,014.

Of the positive cases, 63 are health workers, 89 had come from outside the state and 5,180 were infected through contact.

At least 2,49,162 people are under observation in various districts, including 12,086 in hospitals.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

