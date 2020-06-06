Kerala's covid-19 graph continues to rise with one death and 108 new cases

Kerala reported the death of a 61-year-old covid-19 patient from Malappuram district, and 108 new covid-19 cases on Saturday, said the state's health minister KK Shailaja. This is the second consecutive day with more than hundred cases in the state, and its second-highest hike in a single day. The state reported 111 new covid-19 cases on Friday, the first time the daily tally went beyond a hundred cases and the highest hike in a single day.

Kerala has 1,029 active cases till date, said Shailaja. She added that 1,83,097 people are under surveillance, 1,615 of them in hospitals and the rest in home quarantine. As many as 284 persons were hospitalised on Saturday. A total of 762 people have recovered so far in the state, including 50 on Saturday, which includes six Air India employees, she said.

Kerala has 1,029 active cases till date, said Shailaja. She added that 1,83,097 people are under surveillance, 1,615 of them in hospitals and the rest in home quarantine. As many as 284 persons were hospitalised on Saturday. A total of 762 people have recovered so far in the state, including 50 on Saturday, which includes six Air India employees, she said.

After successfully flattening the infection curve in April, Kerala's saw a rise of infections with the return of its people from foreign countries and other Indian states. The trend continued on Saturday. Of the fresh patients on the day, 64 came back from foreign countries and 34 came from other states, said the health minister. Ten people were infected through contacts, she said.

Giving a district-wise break-up, Shailaja said, 19 new patients are from Kollam district, 16 in Thrissur, 12 each from Malappuram and Kannur, 11 from Palakkad, 10 in Kasargod, nine from Pathanamthitta, four each in Alappuzha and Kozhikode, three each from Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki and Ernakulam and two in Kottayam.

Till date, 81,517 samples were tested so far in the state, said Shailaja, and 77,517 samples yielded negative results. As part of sentinel surveillance of health workers and others likely to have mass contact, 20,769 samples were tested and 19,597 returned as negative, she said. samples have been confirmed with no infection. Including repeat samples of 5,510 samples, a total of 1,07,796 samples were tested so far, she said.

Kerala added 10 new places into its list of hotspots. There are total of 138 hotspots in the state so far. The state had earlier extended the lockdown to containment zones until 30 June.