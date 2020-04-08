Virus infection curve flattens in Kerala as fewer cases crop up

ERNAKULAM : Kerala’s covid-19 infection curve is slowly flattening, with fewer fresh cases and more people recovering in hospitals, according to state government data.

The flattening of the curve points to the slowing of the spread of the disease and is a result of effective public intervention. Kerala has the highest number of recovered covid-19 patients in India at 84, according to Wednesday’s official estimates.

Several people of the state have recovered despite being elderly and vulnerable. One of those who recovered is 93 years old, while an 88-year-old recovered even after suffering a heart attack during treatment.

Only two have succumbed to the disease so far in Kerala, which has one of the lowest death rates among infected states in India.

Among the hotspot districts, no fresh cases have been reported in Thiruvananthapuram for the last eight days and in Ernakulam for the last four days and in Kozhikode for the last two days. Only one case has been reported in Thrissur for the last five days, and Pathanamthitta for the last two days.

The bulk of fresh cases is now coming mostly from three districts, Kasargod, Kannur, and Malappuram. But in these three, the data shows, fresh cases have not been doubling unlike the trend in several other high-risk hotspots across the country.

The fresh cases are, in fact, far fewer than the surge recorded previously, according to district-wise data.

In Kerala’s most infected Kasargod district, for instance, the highest surge in cases was on 27 March when it recorded 34 of the 39 total cases in Kerala.

But for the last seven days, fresh cases in the district have numbered between 9 and 13. On Wednesday, it came down to only one fresh case.

Kerala is now the eighth-most infected region, a far cry from the most infected state at one point, partly because of the government and health workers pulling out all the stops to slow down the rate of infection, said its finance minister Thomas Isaac.