Kerala's covid-19 spread through contacts shrank in May despite unlocking

ERNAKULAM: Kerala was one of the rare Indian states to have flattened the coronavirus infection curve in April. However, after travel resumed on 7 May, in line with India's gradual relaxation of lockdown norms, Kerala's covid-19 patients have surged from 16 to 1,095 between 8 May and 7 June.

A closer look at the state's health data accessed by Mint showed that Kerala has not only treated the disease better, but has also controlled the virus from spreading rapidly into the community, in sharp contrast to other Indian states.

Even as active covid-19 cases rose when lockdown was relaxed, the transmission through contacts actually shrank in the state, according to the data. Transmission of the disease through known or unknown contacts is a cause off concern for states as it would mean the virus is spreading rapidly or moving undetected through the population.

Kerala had total 499 cases on 4 May, of which 165 were infected through contacts. But on 7 June, Kerala had 1,415 recorded cases, of which only 148 were infected through contacts. In other words, the spread of infection through contacts reduced from 33% of the total cases to 10.45 % in the last one month.

Kerala's health minister KK Shailaja credited the performance to the show of strength of entrenched public health system, constant vigil of the officials, and the increased awareness about the disease among local population.

The state has seen some 1,87,619 people return till 7 June and has largely replaced institutional quarantine with home quarantine. It has impressed upon on quarantined people to stay inside designated rooms to curb the spread, without which the disease would have spread, said Shailaja.

"67% of people who came from other states are in home quarantine in Kerala," she said. "Limiting community spread is a result of our success with home quarantine. We have been having early success with home quarantine, thanks to teaching people what it is and how it is beneficial. What we did was this— before anyone came to Kerala from outside its borders, our community workers would enquire if his house has a room with an attached toilet that could be used for room-quarantine. Only those who have no such facilities were sent to institutional quarantine," said Shailaja.

There is a worrying new trend though, with 35 health workers infected in Kerala till 7 June from almost none previously. To resolve this, the state will begin 10,000 antibody tests using kits purchased from HLL Lifecare Limited, a public-sector unit, from Monday, Shailaja said.

Antibody tests are surveillance tests using blood samples, that can be done quickly, to detect antibodies that may have formed after contracting the infection.

"Primarily these categories will be surveiled— healthcare workers, non-covid patients under treatment in hospitals, police and other community workers who are potentially exposed to mass contacts, communities where covid-19 patients have been found from unknown sources of infection. Those found positive in the antibody test will be referred to PCR tests," said Shailaja.

Kerala had begun a particularly successful 'Break the Chain' campaign to limit the covid-19 spread as early as 15 March, when its active cases were less than 100, making hand-washing kiosks and sanitisers ubiquitous across public places. A video of some commuters washing their hands right after getting down from a bus in Kerala's Calicut had gone viral on social media.

On 28 April, Kerala's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had launched the second leg of the campaign, with added special focus on curbing spitting in the public. Since 30 April, the use of masks in public places were made mandatory. It had also asked people above the age of 65 to not venture outside.

