Kerala's covid-19 spread through contacts shrank in May despite unlocking

"67% of people who came from other states are in home quarantine in Kerala," she said. "Limiting community spread is a result of our success with home quarantine. We have been having early success with home quarantine, thanks to teaching people what it is and how it is beneficial. What we did was this— before anyone came to Kerala from outside its borders, our community workers would enquire if his house has a room with an attached toilet that could be used for room-quarantine. Only those who have no such facilities were sent to institutional quarantine," said Shailaja.