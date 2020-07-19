Kerala's Covid-19 tally crosses 12,000 mark, toll climbs to 42

There have been two fatalities on Sunday-- a 75-year-old woman from Uppala in Kasaragod and a 67-year-old man from Ernakulam succumbed to the virus. With these two fatalities, the toll climbed to 42 in the state. Among those who tested positive on Sunday, 110 people had come from abroad and 69 from other states, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.