Kerala's Covid-19 tally crosses 7 lakh-mark with 6,293 new cases in last 24 hrs

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 tally crossed the seven lakh mark on Saturday, with the addition of 6,293 cases, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

The toll has mounted to 2,786 with 29 more deaths being added. As many as 4749 people have been cured of the infection,taking the total recoveries to 6,36,814, the minister said in a press release.

The active cases stood at 60,396 and the total caseload is 7,00,158.

In the last 24 hours, 59,995 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate has gone up to 10.49 per cent, while 72,93,578 samples have been examined.

Among the districts, Ernakulam recorded 826 cases, the highest. Kasaragod accounted for 119 cases, the least.

Kozhikode reported 777 cases, Malappuram 657 and Thrissur 656.

Of the positive cases, 49 are health workers, 73 had come from outside the state and 5,578 were infected through contact.

As many as 2,89,910 people are under observation in various districts, including 13,533 in hospitals.PTI UD BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via