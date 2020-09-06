Kerala's finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for coronavirus

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Sunday tested positive for novel coronavirus, according to Office of Finance Minister. This is the first instance of a minister in the state government to have contracted the highly contagious virus.

The 67-year-old politician has urged his staff and others, who all have met him in the past few days, to self-isolate and go for home quarantine.

Last month, Isaac said that the state will reject "lock, stock and barrel" – the Centre's proposal of borrowing by states to meet GST revenue shortfall.

"Now that we fully understand Centre's intentions on GST Compensation we have no choice other than to reject them lock, stock and barrel. No state with Aatmanirbhar can accept them. Enough is enough. No more surrender of states rights. GST Compensation is our constitutional right," Isaac had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Sunday reported its highest ever single-day spurt in coronavirus cases with 3,082 people testing positive for the pathogen and 10 related fatalities, taking the total infection count in the state to 87,840. Fifty health workers were among those infected by the virus. With 10 more deaths the toll rose to 347 in the state.

"Currently, there are 22,676 people under treatment in the state. There are 2,00,296 people under observation out of which 17,507 are in isolation wards of various hospitals," Health Minister K K Shailaja noted.

