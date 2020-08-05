Kerala's infection tally to touch 30,000 milestone soon, death toll touches 94

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : With 1,195 COVID-19 cases being reported in Kerala on Wednesday, the state's infection tally is inching towards the 30,000 mark, while the toll has climbed to 94 with seven more deaths. Of the positive cases, 971 were infected through contact and the source of infection of 79 people is not known, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. So far, 29,145 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Sixty six of those who tested positive have come from foreign countries and 125 from other states. Thirteen health workers are among those infected,he told reporters here. Thiruvananthapuram continued to top the districts in infections with 274 cases being reported on Wednesday,of whom 248 had been infected through contact. Malappuram (167), Kasaragod (128), Ernakulam (120) and Alappuzha (108) reported over 100 cases. With Covid cases on the rise, 25,906 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, Vijayan said. As many as 1.47 lakh people are under observation, 11,167 in hospitals, including 1447 admitted today. So far, 1,234 people have recovered from the infection. A total of 4,17,939 samples have been sent for testing, of which results for 6447 are awaited, the chief minister said. There are 515 Hot spots as of today. Fishing activities will commence only from August 7 since fishermen have been warned against venturing out to sea on August 5 and 6 due to rough seas. After the trawling ban, the government had announced that fishing activities would commence from August 5.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics CoronavirusKerala