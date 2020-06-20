Kerala's total recorded coronavirus cases went beyond 3000 for the first time, as it recorded 127 new cases, the biggest daily-hike, on Saturday.

The state has now recorded 3,039 total cases, of them 1,450 are active cases and 21 died previously. There are 1,566 people recovered from the illness so far, including 57 on Saturday. The spiraling of cases are related to the en-masse arrival of returnees to the state after international and interstate travel, who are at a higher risk of infection, and the government's increased testing facilities.

The majority of the fresh patients identified on Saturday are returnees from recent travel— 87 people came back from foreign countries and 36 returned other states, Kerala's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters. Only three people were infected through local contacts, while one healthcare worker also tested positive on Saturday, he said.

The government has increased its testing capabilities from conducting nearly 3000 daily tests earlier this month to 4817 in the last 24 hours, according to the chief minister. In total, the state has tested 1,33,946 samples so far, including repeat samples and private lab samples. The results of 3,193 of them are still pending, said Vijayan. On Saturday, the state added three more towns to its list of containment zones. There are 111 hotspots altogether in the state now, including the capital Thiruvananthapuram's corporation area. It had extended lockdown to the hotspots until 30 June.

