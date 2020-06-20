Kerala's total tally goes over 3,000 with 127 new cases, biggest daily-hike

The government has increased its testing capabilities from conducting nearly 3000 daily tests earlier this month to 4817 in the last 24 hours, according to the chief minister. In total, the state has tested 1,33,946 samples so far, including repeat samples and private lab samples. The results of 3,193 of them are still pending, said Vijayan. On Saturday, the state added three more towns to its list of containment zones. There are 111 hotspots altogether in the state now, including the capital Thiruvananthapuram's corporation area. It had extended lockdown to the hotspots until 30 June.