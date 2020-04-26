Kerala's unique way to promote social distancing: Use umbrellas

Amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus in India, the government and state authorities have been rigorously urging the citizens to ensure social distancing among one another.

In a similar manner, the Thanneermukkom gram panchayat in Alappuzha has come up with a unique idea to enforce social distancing in the area. The authorities have mandated everyone residing there to hold an umbrella when they go out.

"Two opened umbrellas, not touching each other, will ensure minimum distance of 1 meter from one another," said state finance minister Thomas Isaac.

According to media reports, the local body will distribute at least 10,000 umbrellas to its residents as part of the Break the Chain Umbrella project. Moreover, Isaac also said that the umbrellas will be distributed at a subsidized rate. For those who were unable to buy the umbrella even on subsidized rate, they can get one via sponsorships, local media reported.

After reporting a Covid-19 positive case, Thanneermukkom is one of the three hotspots in the district. Currently, the state has 87 hotspots after Chattannurand and Shasthamcotta from Kollam and Manarkkad in Kottayam were added to the list today.

Meanwhile, Kerala confirmed 11 fresh covid-19 patients while four people more have recovered from the virus infection on Sunday, as per official estimates from the state health office.

Kerala has recorded 468 total cases so far, out of them 342 recovered, 123 are active patients, as per official estimates. Three people had died previously.

