Home > News > India > Kerala's unique way to promote social distancing: Use umbrellas
Thanneermukkom is one of the three hotspots in the district (ANI)
Thanneermukkom is one of the three hotspots in the district (ANI)

Kerala's unique way to promote social distancing: Use umbrellas

1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2020, 10:54 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

  • Two opened umbrellas, not touching each other, will ensure minimum distance of 1 meter from one another, said Thomas Isaac
  • Kerala has recorded 468 total cases so far, out of them 342 recovered, 123 are active patients, as per official estimates

Amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus in India, the government and state authorities have been rigorously urging the citizens to ensure social distancing among one another.

In a similar manner, the Thanneermukkom gram panchayat in Alappuzha has come up with a unique idea to enforce social distancing in the area. The authorities have mandated everyone residing there to hold an umbrella when they go out.

"Two opened umbrellas, not touching each other, will ensure minimum distance of 1 meter from one another," said state finance minister Thomas Isaac.

According to media reports, the local body will distribute at least 10,000 umbrellas to its residents as part of the Break the Chain Umbrella project. Moreover, Isaac also said that the umbrellas will be distributed at a subsidized rate. For those who were unable to buy the umbrella even on subsidized rate, they can get one via sponsorships, local media reported.

After reporting a Covid-19 positive case, Thanneermukkom is one of the three hotspots in the district. Currently, the state has 87 hotspots after Chattannurand and Shasthamcotta from Kollam and Manarkkad in Kottayam were added to the list today.

Meanwhile, Kerala confirmed 11 fresh covid-19 patients while four people more have recovered from the virus infection on Sunday, as per official estimates from the state health office.

Kerala has recorded 468 total cases so far, out of them 342 recovered, 123 are active patients, as per official estimates. Three people had died previously.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: AFP (MINT_PRINT)

Covid-19: Kerala confirms 11 new cases

1 min read . 26 Apr 2020
A cyclist drives past boats at the touristic port in Ostia near Rome, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Italy. (REUTERS)

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll lowest since 14 March, new cases fall

1 min read . 26 Apr 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout