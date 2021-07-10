Amid the Covid-19 situation, Kerala's most religious temple Sabarimala Temple will open for its monthly puja from 17 to 21 July amid Covid-appropriate norms being followed, the temple authorities said on Saturday.

However, keeping the pandemic situation in mind, the devotees will have to strictly follow certain Covid norms in order to enter the temple.

Covid rules for entering Sabarimala Temple:

-Devotees with complete COVID vaccination certificates or RTPCR negative report, issued within 48 hrs, will be allowed.

-Maximum of 5,000 devotees will be allowed through online booking system.

Major temples in Kerala including the famed Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala have been closed amid the rising Covid cases in the state and it's attempt to curb the spread.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Saturday logged 14,087fresh COVID-19cases, pushing the infection caseload to 30,53,116, while 109 more deaths took the toll to 14,489. As many as 11,867people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to29,22,921 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,15,226, a state government release said.

Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases (1883), followed by Thrissur (1705), Kozhikode (1540),Ernakulam (1465),Kollam (1347), Palakkad (1207) and Thiruvananthapuram (949). Of the newcases, 53 are health workers, 98 had come from outside the state and 13,240 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 696 cases, the release said. In the last 24 hours, 1,31,682 samples were tested, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,43,08,000.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 10.7 per cent. There are currently 3,84,493 people under surveillance in various districts of the state, of whom 3,59,714 are in home or institutional quarantine and 24,779 in hospitals.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.