Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases (1883), followed by Thrissur (1705), Kozhikode (1540),Ernakulam (1465),Kollam (1347), Palakkad (1207) and Thiruvananthapuram (949). Of the newcases, 53 are health workers, 98 had come from outside the state and 13,240 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 696 cases, the release said. In the last 24 hours, 1,31,682 samples were tested, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,43,08,000.