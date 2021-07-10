Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala: Sabarimala Temple to open from 17-21 July for monthly puja. Know Covid rules

Kerala: Sabarimala Temple to open from 17-21 July for monthly puja. Know Covid rules

Premium
Priests and devotees offer prayers during the Vishu festival, at Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 07:34 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • Keeping the pandemic situation in mind, the devotees will have to strictly follow certain Covid norms in order to enter the temple
  • Devotees with complete COVID vaccination certificates or RTPCR negative report, issued within 48 hrs, will be allowed

Amid the Covid-19 situation, Kerala's most religious temple Sabarimala Temple will open for its monthly puja from 17 to 21 July amid Covid-appropriate norms being followed, the temple authorities said on Saturday.

Amid the Covid-19 situation, Kerala's most religious temple Sabarimala Temple will open for its monthly puja from 17 to 21 July amid Covid-appropriate norms being followed, the temple authorities said on Saturday.

However, keeping the pandemic situation in mind, the devotees will have to strictly follow certain Covid norms in order to enter the temple.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

However, keeping the pandemic situation in mind, the devotees will have to strictly follow certain Covid norms in order to enter the temple.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Covid rules for entering Sabarimala Temple:

-Devotees with complete COVID vaccination certificates or RTPCR negative report, issued within 48 hrs, will be allowed.

-Maximum of 5,000 devotees will be allowed through online booking system.

Major temples in Kerala including the famed Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala have been closed amid the rising Covid cases in the state and it's attempt to curb the spread.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Saturday logged 14,087fresh COVID-19cases, pushing the infection caseload to 30,53,116, while 109 more deaths took the toll to 14,489. As many as 11,867people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to29,22,921 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,15,226, a state government release said.

Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases (1883), followed by Thrissur (1705), Kozhikode (1540),Ernakulam (1465),Kollam (1347), Palakkad (1207) and Thiruvananthapuram (949). Of the newcases, 53 are health workers, 98 had come from outside the state and 13,240 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 696 cases, the release said. In the last 24 hours, 1,31,682 samples were tested, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,43,08,000.

`

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 10.7 per cent. There are currently 3,84,493 people under surveillance in various districts of the state, of whom 3,59,714 are in home or institutional quarantine and 24,779 in hospitals.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!