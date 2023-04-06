Kerala Samastha exam results out at samastha.in; check direct link here1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Kerala Madarasa Public Examination is being conducted every year by the Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board for the students studying in Islamic institutions in Kerala.
Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board has released the Kerala Madarasa Public exam result on its official website---samastha.in. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Madarasa examination can download their result from the board's web page.
