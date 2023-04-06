Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board has released the Kerala Madarasa Public exam result on its official website---samastha.in. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Madarasa examination can download their result from the board's web page.

Kerala Madarasa Public Examination is being conducted every year by the Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board for the students studying in Islamic institutions in Kerala.

The board conducts exams for classes 5, 7, 10, and 12 students in the month of March.

“Examination Result 2023 — The exam results are expected to be published on 06/04/2023 at 12 pm," the notice read on the official website of the board.

“All necessary arrangements have been made to declare the results of the examination. The results will be released on the official website of the Board, and students can check their results by entering their roll numbers," the official said as quoted by The Times of India.

Kerala Madarasa Result 2023: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board---samastha.info.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘examination’ tab.

Step 3: Select the ‘Public Exam Result’ option.

Step 4: Login with registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and get the hard copy for future reference.