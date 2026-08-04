Kerala schools closed on 5 August in 10 districts as IMD issues Orange Alert

Educational institutions across 10 Kerala districts will remain closed on Wednesday, 5 August, as authorities brace for another spell of intense rainfall following days of flooding that have claimed lives, displaced thousands and damaged homes across the state. District administrations announced the precautionary holiday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rain in several regions.

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The closure comes as Kerala continues to grapple with one of its wettest spells of the monsoon season, with rainfall far exceeding normal levels and relief operations continuing in flood-hit districts.

Kerala school holiday: Which districts will remain closed? District collectors of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Kasaragod have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Wednesday.

The order covers schools, anganwadis, colleges, tuition centres, coaching institutes, religious study classes and special classes. Previously scheduled public examinations and interviews will continue as planned.

In Wayanad, residential schools and residential colleges have been exempted from the holiday. However, the district administration has directed heads of these institutions to closely monitor the situation and suspend classes if weather conditions deteriorate.

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Several schools across Kerala are currently operating as temporary relief camps for families displaced by flooding and landslides.

IMD issues Orange Alert for nine Kerala districts The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod on Wednesday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

A Yellow Alert remains in force for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

District administrations have urged residents to follow all weather advisories, avoid unnecessary travel and comply with restrictions issued by local authorities.

Kerala floods: Death toll reaches 25 as thousands seek shelter The continuing downpour has caused widespread destruction across Kerala since 1 August.

According to the Kerala government, 25 people have died, four remain missing, and 10 others have been injured during the current spell of heavy rain. Authorities said 52 houses have been completely destroyed, while another 565 have suffered partial damage.

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More than 18,000 people have been relocated to over 400 relief camps across the state, with the largest number of evacuees recorded in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts, where flooding remains severe.

Kerala records nearly three times normal rainfall Official figures show Kerala received 205.8 mm of rainfall between 1 August and 4 August, significantly above the seasonal average of 73.2 mm for the same period.

The rainfall represents an excess of 181 per cent, underscoring the intensity of the ongoing weather system.

On Tuesday, the IMD had issued a Red Alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, while Orange Alerts were in place for Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram. Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam remained under Yellow Alert.

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Kerala government steps up relief measures With floodwaters inundating low-lying and riverside areas in districts including Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Kozhikode, many residents have lost important documents and children's school books.

Tourism Minister PC Vishnunadh said the state would organise special adalats to help residents replace documents lost during the floods. The government has also assured students that textbooks and other educational materials will be provided.

Authorities have sanctioned ₹25,000 for cleaning work in every ward, while volunteer organisations have joined efforts to clear homes affected by floodwaters.

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan has also announced that financial assistance for families who lost homes and livelihoods will be released without delay as recovery operations continue across the state.