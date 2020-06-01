Subscribe
Home > News > India > Kerala schools: New academic session begins with online classes
Kerala chief minister PInarayi Vijayan. File photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Kerala schools: New academic session begins with online classes

1 min read . 10:40 AM IST ANI

  • Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the government has opted for online classes as students cannot reach schools due to COVID-19
  • Online classes will be held from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm from Monday to Friday for all the classes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the academic year in the state has begun from today with online classes for school students launched by the name 'First Bell'.

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has released the timetable for the classes that will be carried out through KITE Victors Channel, and they will be also available on YouTube.

Launching the online classes with an opening remark on Monday morning, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the government has opted for online classes as students cannot reach schools due to COVID-19.

"Our children are entering the new academic year. Due to COVID-19 children cannot reach schools right now. Instead, the government is preparing a system for a home study. Our academic year begins with online classes. Classes will be broadcast according to the timetable set by the Kite Victors Channel. Classes are also made available through YouTube," said the Chief Minister.

The online classes will be held from 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. from Monday to Friday for all the classes. Various time slots have been allocated to students of different standards.

