Ahead of the resumption of offline classes in Kerala schools on 1 November, state Education Minister V Sivankutty today said that the detailed guidelines for the reopening of schools will be issued on 5 October.

The education minister informed that this decision was taken after a series of meetings conducted with various stakeholders that concluded today.

Speaking to reporters, Sivankutty said, "A series of meetings that were conducted with District Educational Officer (DEO) and Assistant Educational Officer (AEO) concluded today. Matters related to teacher training and the conditions for conducting classes according to the Covid norms were discussed."

The minister further said that the state Education Department has begun extensive preparations for the resumption of physical classes and will release detailed guidelines on Tuesday.

"Some schools have a lack of infrastructure facilities, so the government is planning to accommodate those students in nearby schools within the stipulated day of schools reopening so that they can follow all the Covid-19 guidelines," he added.

Kerala government had earlier announced that the schools would be opened for Classes 1 to 7 and 10 and 12 from November 1 engaging fully vaccinated staff.

In revised Covid-19 guidelines issued on Saturday, the government allowed regular classes in colleges and training institutes for fully vaccinated students from October 18. However, only fully vaccinated teachers and other staff will be allowed.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Sunday logged 12,297 new cases of coronavirus and 74 deaths, taking the caseload to 47,20,233 and the toll to 25,377.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Saturday was 16,333, which brought the total recoveries to 45,57,199 and the number of active cases to 1,37,043, an official press release said.

As many as 88,914 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 1,904, followed by Thrissur (1,552), Thiruvananthapuram (1,420) and Kozhikode (1,112).

Of the new cases, 50 were health workers, 61 from outside the state and 11,742 infected through contact, with the source of it not clear in 444. There are currently 4,29,581 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,12,902 are in home or institutional quarantine and 16,679 in hospitals.

