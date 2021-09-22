Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced that schools in the state would reopen from November 1 starting with classes 1 to 7, 10 and 12. The schools were closed in the state for a year-and-a-half following coronavirus outbreak. The CM also mentioned that the remaining classes would commence from November 15 and preparations for re-opening of the schools are in full swing.

The state Health and Education Ministers would be conducting a high-level meeting tomorrow to ensure protection and safety of children attending the classes. Further, a draft plan of action would be prepared and discussed with other departments before it is finalised.

The CM also said, “To allay the concerns of students and parents, arrangements would be made at state and district-levels in consultation with the parents-teachers' associations and other organisations."

Meanwhile, the state police have also been roped in to prepare plans for ensuring safety of students during their travel after schools and colleges reopen.

“The traffic outside educational institutions would be regulated to ensure there is no illegal or improper parking of vehicles and no one would be allowed to congregate in front of schools unnecessarily."

School vehicles lying unused for all this time would be repaired with the help of police stations and SHOs would get in touch with institutions to ensure the same, he said.

Also, special training would be provided to drivers and conductors of school vehicles on safety precautions to be followed when ferrying children.

Meanwhile, the state reported 19,675 fresh COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths on Wednesday. This took the caseload to 45,59,628 and fatalities to 24,039, an official press release said.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Tuesday was 19,702, which brought the total recoveries to 43,73,966 and the number of active cases to 1,61,026.

(With inputs from agencies)

