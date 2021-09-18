Kerala government on Saturday announced that the schools in the state will reopen from November 1, news agency ANI reported. Offline classes for standards 1 to 7 (primary section) and 10 and 12 will begin on November 1, while they will reopen for other classes on November 15.

The decision was taken at a Covid-19 review committee meeting.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the state government also announced colleges in the state will reopen from October 4.

Higher Education Department Joint Secretary Sajukumar, in an order, said classes for the final semesters of degree and post-graduate courses will be started, strictly adhering to COVID-19 health protocols.

"All institutions under the Higher Education department shall start functioning from October 4," it said.

The final year PG courses will be held with full attendance while it would be 50 per cent for final year degree courses, it said, adding that the timings can be decided by the college councils as per the space available in the institutions.

"The classrooms, libraries and laboratories should be sanitized well before the commencement of classes and the institutions can seek assistance from the local self government bodies concerned, health workers or NGOs," the order said.

The state government asked the respective institutional heads to ensure that the students follow strict COVID-19 health protocol. "The institutions should ensure availability of adequate number of masks, sanitisers and hand wash facilities. Gatherings should be avoided," the order said.

It also directed the institutions to approach the health department to arrange vaccination drives for students and staff.

Meanwhile, the state on Saturday saw a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases as 19,352 infections, and 143 deaths were reported today. With that, the total affected in the state to 44,88,840 and the toll to 23,439. Kerala had reported 23,260 cases on Friday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 27,266 being cured, taking the total number to 42,83,963. Active cases stood at 1,80,842.

(With inputs from agencies)

