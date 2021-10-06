Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Kerala: Schools to reopen from November. Guidelines here

Kerala: Schools to reopen from November. Guidelines here

Kerala: Schools should keep a medical examination register and prepare sick rooms for children with symptoms.
1 min read . 07:27 AM IST Livemint

Kerala schools reopening news: The guideline stated that in the first phase, the children in each class would be divided into batches to limit the number of children in classes

Thiruvananthapuram: After remaining shut for over a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Kerala are set to reopen in November. Kerala Health Minister Veena George and Minister for Public Education V Sivankutty has handed over the guidelines to the Cheif Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the reopening of school from November 1 in Kerala amid COVID-19.

  • Schools in Kerala would be reopened in hybrid mode. 
  • The current online classes would continue for children who are unable to reach school directly.
  • The guideline stated that in the first phase, the children in each class would be divided into batches to limit the number of children in classes. However, the guidelines stated that such batch adjustment is not mandatory in schools with fewer students.
  • All teaching and non-teaching staff should be vaccinated with two doses against the COVID-19, said the guidelines.
  • A school-level helpline should be set up, as per the guidelines. 
  • All teachers are required to attend school on weekdays.
  • Schools should keep a medical examination register and prepare sick rooms for children with symptoms.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Tuesday reported 9,735 new Covid-19 cases taking the total active caseload to 1,24,441 in the state.

