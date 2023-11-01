Kerala: Seat belts, cameras mandatory in heavy vehicles from today
Seat belts and cameras have become mandatory for drivers of heavy vehicles in Kerala, with fitness certificates only being granted if they are installed.
In Kerala, seat belts and cameras have become mandatory for drivers of heavy vehicles including lorries and buses from today, November 1, Wednesday. The Kerala Transport Department said that it will only grant fitness certificates for heavy vehicles if they have seat belts and surveillance cameras installed.