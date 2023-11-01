Kerala: Seat belts, cameras mandatory in heavy vehicles from today

Seat belts and cameras have become mandatory for drivers of heavy vehicles in Kerala, with fitness certificates only being granted if they are installed.

In Kerala, seat belts and cameras have become mandatory for drivers of heavy vehicles including lorries and buses from today, November 1, Wednesday. The Kerala Transport Department said that it will only grant fitness certificates for heavy vehicles if they have seat belts and surveillance cameras installed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to local media reports, the reform had been in plans since September and was later extended for fixing belts in heavy vehicles. The state government had instructed to ensure the installation of seat belts in 5,200 KSRTC buses by October 31.

There was strong criticism over the mandatory seat belts and camera reform from the private bus owners in Kerala. They were on strike on Tuesday as the government refused to meet their demands including raising ticket prices for students and withdrawing of order demanding the mandatory installation of surveillance cameras along with seat belts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

