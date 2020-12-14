Kerala SEC seeks CM Vijayan's explanation on free Covid-19 vaccine announcement

The Kerala State Election Commission on Monday sought an explanation from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding Model Code of Conduct violation after he announced that Covid-19 vaccine will be administered for free in the state.

The announcement was made prior to the 3rd phase of the local body polls in Kerala.

Opposition leaders in the state had earlier on Sunday accused CM Vijayan of violating the Model Code of Conduct in place for ongoing civic polls by his announcement. Both Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP had moved the SEC against the announcement.

“The statement of Kerala CM that Covid-19 vaccine will be free in the state is a clear breach of Model Code of Conduct. The BJP has given a complaint to the State Election Commission on this," Kerala BJP President K Surendran said.

State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran on Monday told reporters the commission has sought an explanation from the CM and further action will be taken based on his reply.

CM Vijayan had earlier in the day dismissed the opposition's allegation of breaching the election code. "We have been providing free treatment for Covid-19 and preventive medicine is part of that treatment. We made it clear that it will be provided free of cost. There is no violation of any model code of conduct," the chief minister told reporters.

The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF dismissed the charge as “childish" and said Vijayan was only answering a question from reporters and also that its manifesto included the free vaccine assurance.

The Kerala CM had said on Saturday that Covid-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost in the state. “No one will be charged for the vaccine. This is the stand of the government," he told reporters.





