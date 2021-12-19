Section 144 was imposed in Kerala's Alappuzha district after back-to-back killings of two party leaders, the first belonging to the SDPI and the second to the BJP.

KS Shan, the state secretary of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Kerala, was brutally attacked on Saturday night.

The SDPI leader was on his way home when a car rammed into his bike and as he fell down, the assailants assaulted him leading to his death, police said.

He succumbed to his injuries at a Kochi hospital around midnight.

His party alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) was behind his murder.

Following this, BJP's OBC Morcha's state secretary Ranjeet Sreenivas was hacked to death in his home by unidentified assailants on Sunday morning.

Police said it suspects the fatal attack on Sreenivas, also a member of the BJP state committee, was in retaliation to the killing of Shan.

State chief minister Pinaranyi Vijayan's office has stated that he condemns the two alleged murders.

Earlier in February, prohibitory orders were clamped in the district after the alleged killing of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker. At the time police had arrested eight workers of the SDPI.

