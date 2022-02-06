Kerala sees 26,729 new Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths in 24 hours

The state reported 444 COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, taking the death toll to 57,740. Of the deaths, 22 were reported in the last 24 hours, 225 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 197 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the department release said.