Kerala government on Tuesday mentioned that number of COVID cases in the state are decreasing even though the testing has surged significantly, news agency ANI said.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said, COVID cases are decreasing, testing has increased. Rise in deaths due to surge in positive cases a few weeks ago but death rate remains same, not increasing.

More mucormycosis cases are being reported. As of now, there're about 44 or 46 cases, she further added.

Kerala on Tuesday reported 29,803 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 23,65,565, while recoveries mounted to 21,32,071 with 33,397 recovering from the infection.

The toll rose to 7,731 with 177 more deaths. Those who tested positive for the virus today included 94 health workers, Active cases stood at 2,55,406.

As many as 1,43,028 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the test positivity rate to 20.84 per cent.

Last week, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan noted that the death rate in the state is a matter of concern. "The increasing number of deaths is a matter of concern. The severity of the disease and deaths are increasing after the second wave of COVID has reached its peak," he said.

The CM had said the second wave has taught the state some new lessons. "While there is a strong possibility of a third wave, the government will immediately initiate strong measures to evaluate these experiences in detail and prepare for a better defence.

"The stringent vigilance of the people helped us contain the second wave and we should continue it in a similar manner for some more time", he further said.

Black Fungus: There is no need for any panic, says CM

Touching upon the subject of mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, Vijayan said it is not a newly found disease. He further noted that many unscientific and frightening messages related to black fungus are being spread in the state. "There is no basis for such concerns. There is no need for any panic", he said.

Meanwhile, the state government on Saturday decided to conduct a medical audit for black fungus and also announced that medicines that do not have side effects are recommended to be given to the patients even if they are expensive.

The decision was taken as some states have started notifying black fungus, found in patients recovering from coronavirus, as an epidemic.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "A medical audit will be conducted on black fungus. The availability of medicine will be ensured. Medicines that do not have side effects are recommended to be given to the patients even if they are expensive."

(With inputs from agencies)

