Home >News >India >Kerala sees 30,000-plus Covid cases for second straight day, active tally over 2.2 lakh

Kerala sees 30,000-plus Covid cases for second straight day, active tally over 2.2 lakh

Kerala Covid cases are rising compared to other states
1 min read . 06:23 PM IST Livemint

  • The state reported 173 deaths and 38,38,614 recoveries in the last 24 hours

Kerala for the second day in row recorded over 30,000 Covid cases with test positivity rate of 18.76%. The state recorded 32,803 new cases, and 21,610 recoveries, taking total tally of active cases to 2,29,912. 

The state reported 173 deaths and 38,38,614 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate stood at 18.76%.   

Among the 14 districts of the state, Thrissur recorded the highest with 4,425 cases followed by Ernakulam (4,324), Kozhikode (3,251), Malappuram (3,099), Kollam (2,663), Thiruvananthapuram (2,579), Palakkad (2,309), Kottayam (2,263), Alappuzha (1,975), Kannur (1,657), Pathanamthitta (1,363), Wayanad (1,151) and Idukki (1,130). 

Of the new cases, 108 were health workers, 154 from outside the state and 31,380 infected through contact with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,161 cases. 

There are currently 5,57,085 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 5,24,380 are in home or institutional quarantine and 32,705 in hospitals.

On Tuesday, Kerala had reported 30,203 fresh cases and 115 deaths which had pushed the total infection count in the state to 40,57,233 and the fatalities to 20,788. 

Tuesday's numbers were almost 10,000 higher than what was recorded on Monday.  

