As many as 7,780 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Kerala in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 64,56,806, said the health department on Thursday.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases at 1,403 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (858) and Kozhikode (746).

Of the new cases, 50 were health workers, 69 were from outside the state and 7,124 were infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 537.

The southern state saw less than 10,000 cases for the second day in a row. On Thursday, Kerala had recorded 8,655 infections and 12,223 on Wednesday.

In addition to this, Kerala on Thursday also reported 191 deaths, which raised the total fatalities in the state to 63,529.

Of the deaths, 18 were reported in the last 24 hours, 43 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 130 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, said the health department.

With 21,134 more people recuperating from the disease since Wednesday, the total recoveries in the state reached 63,06,611.

The active cases in the state dropped further to 85,875. On Wednesday, the number of active cases was 99,424.

A total of 63,192 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 1,97,630 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,93,186 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,444 in hospitals.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.