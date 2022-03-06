Kerala sees another drop in daily new Covid infections; active cases at 14,153

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 204 cases, followed by Kottayam 188 and Thiruvananthapuram 174, it said. Of the new cases, 8 were health workers, 2 were from outside the State and 1,336 were infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 62. There are currently 75,365 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 74,070 are in-home or institutional quarantine and 1,295 in hospitals, it added.