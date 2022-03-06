Kerala sees another drop in daily new Covid infections; active cases at 14,153

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With this, Kerala's total infections stand at 65,12,089, while the latest death tally has pushed the total fatalities to 66,180, a government release said
Recording a further drop in new Covid cases, Kerala reported 1,408 fresh COVID-19 infections and 44 deaths today. This is significantly less as compared to Saturday when Kerala recorded 1,836 new Covid cases and 124 deaths. With this, Kerala's total infections stand at 65,12,089, while the latest death tally has pushed the total fatalities to 66,180, a government release said.
Of the total deaths reported on Sunday, 2 were reported today, 27 occurred in the last few days but were not documented and 15 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after the latest guidelines.
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 204 cases, followed by Kottayam 188 and Thiruvananthapuram 174, it said. Of the new cases, 8 were health workers, 2 were from outside the State and 1,336 were infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 62. There are currently 75,365 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 74,070 are in-home or institutional quarantine and 1,295 in hospitals, it added.
India on Sunday recorded a further decline in Covid-19 cases, as the Union Health Ministry updated data reported 5,476 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Additionally, the Covid-19 deaths recorded a steep decline with 158 deaths reported in the 24 hour period. While 9,754 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, with active cases at 59,442, as per the updated data.
